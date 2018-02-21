Hawaii report: Missile alert drills began prematurely

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

The state Department of Defense, the agency that oversees Hawaii's emergency management, released the internal review Tuesday after an alert was sent to cellphones, televisions and radio stations across the state last month.

The notification triggered widespread panic as more than a million residents and visitors feared they were about to face a ballistic missile strike.

Gov. David Ige assigned Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the second in command at the Department of Defense, to conduct a comprehensive review of the agency's operations.

Hara's report says the panic of the alert shows that the outreach campaign in the months earlier wasn't fully effective.