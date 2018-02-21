Michigan State general counsel retiring amid Nassar fallout

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has announced the departure of its longtime vice president for legal affairs as it deals with fallout over a disgraced sports doctor who sexually assaulted female athletes.

The East Lansing school announced Tuesday that Bob Noto was retiring, effective March 5. He had been MSU's general counsel since 1995.

University Interim President John Engler praised Noto's service. Trustee Brian Mosallam has sought Noto's resignation and an independent review of the legal department's handling of issues related to former doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison.

Kristine Zayko, deputy general counsel, takes Noto's job on an acting basis.

Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young also was selected as lead counsel to coordinate multiple investigations and Title IX lawsuits filed against the university.