BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/21 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 322.40 323.35 318.10 318.60 Down 5.70
Mar 323.95 324.60 318.05 319.05 Down 5.80
Apr 328.15 328.15 319.40 320.15 Down 5.65
May 326.00 326.60 320.10 321.35 Down 5.50
Jun 323.50 324.45 321.60 322.30 Down 5.45
Jul 327.85 328.95 321.95 323.15 Down 5.35
Aug 329.80 329.80 323.50 324.05 Down 5.30
Sep 328.40 328.40 323.75 324.70 Down 5.25
Oct 325.40 325.60 325.40 325.60 Down 5.20
Nov 326.15 Down 5.10
Dec 330.90 330.90 325.65 326.50 Down 5.10
Jan 328.80 328.80 327.05 327.05 Down 5.05
Feb 329.25 329.25 327.55 327.55 Down 5.00
Mar 329.05 330.00 327.95 327.95 Down 5.00
Apr 328.45 Down 4.95
May 328.75 Down 4.95
Jun 329.20 Down 4.95
Jul 329.50 Down 4.90
Aug 329.85 Down 4.95
Sep 330.20 Down 4.90
Oct 330.45 Down 4.90
Nov 330.50 Down 4.90
Dec 330.85 Down 4.80
Jan 331.00 Down 4.80
Mar 331.20 Down 4.80
May 331.25 Down 4.80
Jul 331.30 Down 4.80
Sep 331.35 Down 4.80
Dec 331.40 Down 4.80
Mar 331.45 Down 4.80
May 331.50 Down 4.80
Jul 331.55 Down 4.80
Sep 331.60 Down 4.80
Dec 331.65 Down 4.80
Mar 331.70 Down 4.80
May 331.75 Down 4.80
Jul 331.80 Down 4.80
Sep 331.85 Down 4.80
Dec 331.90 Down 4.80