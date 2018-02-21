New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|322.40
|323.35
|318.10
|318.60 Down 5.70
|Mar
|323.95
|324.60
|318.05
|319.05 Down 5.80
|Apr
|328.15
|328.15
|319.40
|320.15 Down 5.65
|May
|326.00
|326.60
|320.10
|321.35 Down 5.50
|Jun
|323.50
|324.45
|321.60
|322.30 Down 5.45
|Jul
|327.85
|328.95
|321.95
|323.15 Down 5.35
|Aug
|329.80
|329.80
|323.50
|324.05 Down 5.30
|Sep
|328.40
|328.40
|323.75
|324.70 Down 5.25
|Oct
|325.40
|325.60
|325.40
|325.60 Down 5.20
|Nov
|326.15 Down 5.10
|Dec
|330.90
|330.90
|325.65
|326.50 Down 5.10
|Jan
|328.80
|328.80
|327.05
|327.05 Down 5.05
|Feb
|329.25
|329.25
|327.55
|327.55 Down 5.00
|Mar
|329.05
|330.00
|327.95
|327.95 Down 5.00
|Apr
|328.45 Down 4.95
|May
|328.75 Down 4.95
|Jun
|329.20 Down 4.95
|Jul
|329.50 Down 4.90
|Aug
|329.85 Down 4.95
|Sep
|330.20 Down 4.90
|Oct
|330.45 Down 4.90
|Nov
|330.50 Down 4.90
|Dec
|330.85 Down 4.80
|Jan
|331.00 Down 4.80
|Mar
|331.20 Down 4.80
|May
|331.25 Down 4.80
|Jul
|331.30 Down 4.80
|Sep
|331.35 Down 4.80
|Dec
|331.40 Down 4.80
|Mar
|331.45 Down 4.80
|May
|331.50 Down 4.80
|Jul
|331.55 Down 4.80
|Sep
|331.60 Down 4.80
|Dec
|331.65 Down 4.80
|Mar
|331.70 Down 4.80
|May
|331.75 Down 4.80
|Jul
|331.80 Down 4.80
|Sep
|331.85 Down 4.80
|Dec
|331.90 Down 4.80