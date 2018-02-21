Ethics Committee confirms review of Tennessee lawmaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is confirming that it's investigating Republican Rep. John Duncan of Tennessee, who is serving his 16th term in the House and has previously announced he won't seek re-election.

The committee's announcement on Tuesday that it has decided to extend its review is the first public acknowledgement of the investigation. The review was prompted by a referral from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.

The Ethics Committee didn't say why it's investigating Duncan. But Duncan came under fire in early July after a Knoxville website reported that he paid his son $300,000 for campaign work in the years after the younger man pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Also known as "Jimmy," the congressman is a lawyer who served as a state trial judge before entering Congress.