The Latest: Israel envoy says Palestinian running from peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. Security Council meeting on Mideast issues (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Israel's U.N. ambassador is accusing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of refusing direct peace negotiations with Israel and is calling him "the problem" — not the solution.

Ambassador Danny Danon addressed the U.N. Security Council immediately after Abbas on Tuesday, but the Palestinian leader left the chamber as soon as he finished, and Danon accused him of "once again running away."

He said Abbas has refused to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for 7 1/2 years "to negotiate peace," and he told council members that instead, the Palestinian president has been coming to the U.N. "expecting you to deliver the results."

Danon said: "It's not going to work that way. The only way to move forward is to have direct negotiations between Israel and Palestinians."

Abbas outlined the Palestinian vision for peace and told the council: "We are ready to begin negotiations immediately in order to achieve the freedom and independence of our people."