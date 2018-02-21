Pentagon says 'soon' on 1st Guantanamo transfer under Trump

MIAMI (AP) — The Pentagon will miss a deadline to send a prisoner from Guantanamo home to Saudi Arabia, but an official says the transfer may occur soon.

Ahmed Haza al-Darbi pleaded guilty in 2014 before a military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba to charges that included conspiracy and attacking civilian objects.

He was supposed to be transferred Tuesday to a rehabilitation program for former jihadists in Saudi Arabia in exchange for his testimony in two other Guantanamo war crimes cases.

Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins said al-Darbi has complied with his plea agreement but that the U.S. is still waiting for "assurances" from the Saudi government. The Pentagon spokeswoman said the Defense Department hopes the transfer will take place soon.

He'd be the first transfer from Guantanamo under President Donald Trump.