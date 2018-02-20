Mexican architect's modernist home, hidden on a cul de sac

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a working-class neighborhood of Mexico City, two concrete buildings hidden near the end of a cul de sac draw visitors from around the world.

This is the home and studio of Luis Barragan, one of Mexico's most influential architects. He lived and worked here for four decades. The complex, called Casa Luis Barragan, features a clean, minimalist style, accented by Mexican elements, with high walls, natural light and splashes of color creating magical spaces.

Built in 1948, it became a museum after Barragan's death in 1988 and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2004. Tour reservations for the complex must be made several weeks in advance. Most tours are in Spanish but there are some in English. Those who arrive without reservations are sent away.