Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower as the market pulls back after a six-day winning streak.

Walmart slumped 7 percent in early trading Tuesday after reporting a slowdown in online sales and earnings that missed analysts' forecasts.

Gap fell 5 percent after saying the head of the Gap brand will leave the company.

NXP Semiconductors rose 6 percent after Qualcomm raised its offer to buy the company.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,726.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,140. The Nasdaq composite slipped 1 point to 7,237.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.89 percent.