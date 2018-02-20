Tolvanen has 3 assists as Finland beats South Korea 5-2

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen had three assists and Petri Kontiola scored twice as Finland survived a scare from host South Korea to win 5-2 on Tuesday night to advance to face Canada in the Olympic quarterfinals.

Tolvanen, a Nashville Predators prospect, assisted on Finland's first three goals and is the tournament's leading scorer with nine points in four games. Dallas Stars prospect Miro Heiskanen and Juuso Hietanen also scored, Sakari Manninen added an empty-netter and Mikko Heiskanen made 17 saves for Finland.

South Korea players carried flags around the ice after the game at their first Olympics. Brock Radunske and Jin Hui Ahn scored the quickest two goals in South Korea hockey history — 2:03 apart in the second period to make it a game.

South Korea had been outscored 14-1 in pool play. Canadian-born goaltender Matt Dalton stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced to keep South Korea in it against Finland.

