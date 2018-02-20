Yiannopoulos dropping lawsuit against former publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos (MY'-loh yuh-NAH'-poh-lihs) is dropping his lawsuit against his former publisher.

In papers filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster asked that the case be dismissed "without any admission of liability." After his legal counsel withdrew last month, Yiannopoulos announced that he would represent himself.

The far-right author and agitator sued for $10 million last summer after the publisher canceled the release of his memoir "Dangerous." Simon & Schuster acted after video clips of Yiannopoulos surfaced in which he appeared to defend sexual relationships between men and underage boys. Yiannopoulos alleged breach of contract and said the publisher gave in to "false and misleading reports." Simon & Schuster had called the suit a publicity stunt.

Yiannopoulos eventually self-published "Dangerous," which came out last July 4.