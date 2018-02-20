Tuesday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 35
|Norway
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—3
|Britain
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|—10
|Norway
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 182, Team Percentage: 81.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 14, Points: 36, Percentage: 64.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
|Britain
Team Shots: 55, Team Points: 198, Team Percentage: 90.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 13, Points: 44, Percentage: 85.
|Game 36
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|—8
|Japan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—4
|Canada
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 90.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.
Brent Laing, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
|Japan
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 227, Team Percentage: 79.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.
|Game 37
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—7
|South Korea
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—8
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
|South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
|Game 38
|Sweden
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—7
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—3
|Sweden
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 88.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
|Italy
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 218, Team Percentage: 76.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 18, Points: 42, Percentage: 58.
Andrea Pilzer, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
|Game 39
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—4
|Japan
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—6
|Denmark
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 85.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 59, Percentage: 78.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
|Japan
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 85.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
|Game 40
|Italy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—6
|Norway
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—4
|Italy
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 86.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Andrea Pilzer, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
|Norway
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 82.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
|Game 41
|United States
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|—8
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—4
|United States
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 82.
Tyler George, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 82.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
___
|WOMEN
|Game 35
|China
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—7
|Canada
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—5
|China
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 78.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
|Canada
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
|Game 36
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|—6
|Britain
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—8
|Japan
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 75.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 19, Points: 42, Percentage: 55.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
|Great Britain
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 78.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
|Game 37
|South Korea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—9
|United States
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—6
|South Korea
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 240, Team Percentage: 76.
Kim Chohi, Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
|United States
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 243, Team Percentage: 77.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Nina Roth, Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.