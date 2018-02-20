  1. Home
Eugenides, Chernow voted into arts academy

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer,Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Historian Ron Chernow, playwright Lynn Nottage and artist Jenny Holzer are among this year's inductees in the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

On Tuesday, the academy told The Associated Press that others voted into the organization include fiction writers George Saunders and Jeffrey Eugenides, playwright Terrence Rafferty, and musicians Ben Johnston and George Lewis.

The academy is an honor society founded in 1898. It has a core membership of 250 living writers, musicians and visual artists. Members in the past have included Mark Twain, James Baldwin and Leonard Bernstein.