Myanmar to resettle 6,000 stranded Rohingya refugees

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladeshi official says Myanmar has agreed to resettle more than 6,000 Rohingya Muslims who have been stranded in a no man's land between the two countries, as plans for the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of others have been delayed over concerns for their safety if they return to Myanmar.

About 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled army-led violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar since August and are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Some, however, became stranded at the Tombru border point after Myanmar reportedly began building bunkers and threatened the refugees to leave and enter Bangladesh, which denied their entry.

A Bangladeshi official in Cox's Bazar district, Ali Hossain, said officials from the countries agreed Tuesday that Myanmar will identify the stranded refugees and then resettle them.