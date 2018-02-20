Danish royals attend private funeral for Prince Henrik

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Henrik during the funeral ceremony in Christainsborg Castle church, Copenhagen, Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018. Prince H
HELSINKI (AP) — Danish royals and officials have attended a private funeral for Denmark's late Prince Henrik, husband of Queen Margrethe, at a Copenhagen chapel.
The queen, Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, France's ambassador to Denmark and some 60 other guests were among those at the simple church ceremony Tuesday at the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace.
Later, hundreds lined the streets of downtown Copenhagen to watch military officers carry away Henrik's coffin, draped in a Danish flag with his personal coat of arms.
The royal palace has respected the wish of French-born Henrik to be cremated.
Last year, he stunned Danes when he said he didn't want to be buried next to Margrethe in keeping with tradition.
Henrik died Feb. 13 at age 83.