City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WSW;21;84%;68%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;N;8;59%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;16;9;Showers around;14;8;ENE;21;79%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;14;9;Spotty showers;11;6;S;14;78%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Partly sunny;5;-3;NE;14;75%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;-1;-7;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;NW;3;75%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;9;2;Decreasing clouds;13;6;E;8;66%;19%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;-4;-16;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-17;W;18;91%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;32;21;Partly sunny;32;19;SSE;16;60%;3%;11

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;13;9;Showers and t-storms;14;11;SSE;9;75%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;25;19;Partly sunny;23;18;WNW;22;60%;28%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;NE;12;62%;59%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy, warm;38;24;A few showers;32;24;W;7;69%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;32;15;Nice with sunshine;31;16;E;11;29%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;25;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;S;11;64%;44%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;8;Spotty showers;12;3;N;24;60%;61%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-5;Mostly sunny;8;-4;S;7;20%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Bit of rain, snow;6;2;E;18;71%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;5;-2;Low clouds;4;-3;ENE;10;57%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;A little p.m. rain;19;9;ESE;8;68%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;28;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;SW;8;73%;84%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;2;0;A bit of snow;2;-1;NNE;13;80%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;5;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-2;NE;12;67%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;3;-1;Cloudy;5;0;ENE;17;65%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with wet snow;2;0;Bit of rain, snow;3;-2;NE;7;80%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;E;14;52%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;A shower or t-storm;31;19;NNW;7;44%;67%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;11;1;Clearing;9;-1;NW;12;34%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;24;13;A few showers;23;14;SSE;10;38%;77%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Abundant sunshine;27;17;SE;33;60%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;ENE;7;57%;34%;10

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;E;10;62%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;16;-2;Much colder;0;-2;NE;26;59%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;More clouds than sun;32;23;Turning cloudy;31;23;NE;12;58%;9%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;Rain/snow showers;2;-3;WSW;7;72%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;22;17;Partly sunny;22;17;N;16;85%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;21;1;Showers, much colder;5;4;NNW;22;93%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NE;15;76%;47%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;29;15;NNW;9;51%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy and cold;-8;-16;Not as cold;-3;-12;N;11;64%;26%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sun;32;19;ESE;6;53%;12%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;WNW;8;74%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;10;0;Partly sunny;8;1;S;12;83%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Periods of rain;16;5;A morning shower;14;3;N;10;47%;54%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;12;Mostly sunny, nice;19;10;ENE;12;57%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;21;A t-storm around;24;18;ESE;15;84%;69%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NE;9;82%;73%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;E;23;58%;13%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;-7;-15;Mostly cloudy;-9;-16;NNE;8;84%;9%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;35;24;Sunshine, pleasant;34;25;SE;13;66%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;25;18;Low clouds;22;16;E;12;79%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;12;64%;53%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;33;18;Increasing clouds;32;19;SE;9;35%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;12;A shower in the a.m.;25;10;N;11;59%;55%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Considerable clouds;10;6;Mostly cloudy;11;7;NE;15;79%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;11;72%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;NNE;11;60%;17%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;26;16;Downpours;24;15;ENE;10;75%;95%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;An afternoon shower;15;1;Abundant sunshine;13;0;W;5;48%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;NW;13;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;WSW;9;52%;40%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and hot;39;23;NNE;10;11%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;3;-8;A little snow;-2;-7;ESE;8;75%;81%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;15;58%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SW;10;67%;74%;9

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;31;18;Hazy sunshine;32;19;SW;8;55%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;35;25;NNE;7;61%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A shower or two;14;5;ENE;13;69%;79%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;11;80%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;26;21;Clouds and sun;25;21;S;14;72%;25%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;17;5;NE;13;52%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;9;2;Partly sunny, mist;7;1;NE;12;74%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;15;5;Partly sunny, cool;16;7;E;9;41%;28%;4

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;Afternoon showers;31;25;S;10;75%;84%;10

Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;15;4;Partly sunny;12;-3;NNE;18;43%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Turning cloudy;31;27;ENE;12;63%;9%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm around;30;23;E;10;74%;76%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;E;11;62%;32%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;28;16;Mostly cloudy;27;19;E;18;44%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;10;ENE;7;32%;35%;8

Miami, United States;Sunshine and breezy;28;24;Spotty showers;28;23;ENE;25;64%;64%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;-2;-7;A snow shower;-3;-10;N;7;75%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;19;67%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Downpours;22;16;SSE;21;75%;77%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;4;Rain and drizzle;10;-6;WNW;12;87%;54%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow shower;-5;-15;Cold with low clouds;-10;-17;WNW;10;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;N;13;43%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;NNE;18;44%;30%;11

New York, United States;Fog this morning;19;14;Partly sunny;22;7;NW;11;60%;66%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;17;9;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;ENE;10;73%;70%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-8;-13;Cloudy;-6;-11;SE;10;86%;20%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;2;Cloudy with a shower;8;0;N;9;66%;55%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;Low clouds breaking;-3;-9;NNW;4;74%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with rain;7;6;Rain and drizzle;10;-8;NW;20;84%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable cloudiness;29;26;A t-storm around;29;26;NNE;11;76%;66%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NW;12;62%;17%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;NE;13;70%;57%;4

Paris, France;A little rain;7;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;NE;15;63%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;S;18;50%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;36;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;S;9;54%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;NNE;18;71%;57%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny;33;20;E;11;38%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;2;-5;Partly sunny;3;-5;NE;9;50%;23%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;5;-10;Mostly sunny;3;-8;SSW;11;30%;6%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;13;Occasional rain;20;13;ENE;15;66%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;18;8;SSW;10;77%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;25;E;12;66%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few flurries;2;0;Very windy;7;-1;SSW;43;83%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-4;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-15;ENE;4;85%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;Showers and t-storms;34;25;WSW;8;70%;91%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;SSE;14;23%;25%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;11;3;Spotty showers;12;3;NE;8;65%;83%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-7;-14;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-17;WNW;9;69%;29%;2

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;11;5;Partial sunshine;12;6;WNW;12;65%;44%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;A shower in spots;26;18;ENE;17;60%;45%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower or two;26;23;ENE;31;73%;72%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;10;59%;18%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;NE;8;36%;8%;9

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;SW;9;36%;5%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Not as warm;27;20;Partly sunny;26;20;N;14;80%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;E;9;56%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A snow shower;4;-3;Cloudy and cold;5;-1;N;6;49%;24%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;7;-6;Some sun;4;-6;NNW;7;23%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Mostly cloudy;8;5;ENE;15;67%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;NNE;15;68%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and breezy;6;2;Spotty showers;5;2;ESE;18;82%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;22;A shower or two;27;21;ENE;29;67%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;-4;-11;A snow squall;-4;-11;NNE;7;65%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;22;20;Inc. clouds;24;20;NE;18;50%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;25;16;A little a.m. rain;19;16;ENE;13;75%;75%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-6;-11;Rather cloudy, cold;-6;-11;NNE;5;62%;22%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;14;2;Overcast;9;2;NE;9;75%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Low clouds;7;1;NNE;7;74%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;14;6;Cloudy;14;7;NNE;8;31%;18%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;21;10;Increasing clouds;21;13;NNW;8;60%;56%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;14;8;A little rain;15;8;E;8;62%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;10;3;Cloudy and chilly;8;2;ENE;13;47%;69%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain;12;9;Morning rain;10;-4;NNW;24;77%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;SE;15;71%;17%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;15;9;Spotty showers;14;8;S;14;70%;98%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;-15;-28;Mostly cloudy, cold;-13;-26;ESE;7;80%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;3;-5;A little p.m. snow;1;-4;N;6;55%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;3;-2;A little snow;2;-3;N;13;67%;86%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;29;22;A t-storm around;32;22;E;7;58%;79%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;0;-7;A snow shower;-4;-14;NNE;8;63%;57%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;3;-6;Cloudy;2;-7;NE;11;68%;8%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;21;18;Sunshine and windy;21;12;SSE;40;63%;85%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;36;18;Sunshine;35;19;WSW;8;47%;6%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;9;-2;Inc. clouds;10;-1;ENE;3;59%;44%;3

