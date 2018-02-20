  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/20 19:47
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 3 of 5 medal events for Feb. 20
Through 67 of 69 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 11 9 8 28
Germany 10 6 4 20
Canada 8 5 6 19
Netherlands 6 5 3 14
United States 5 3 4 12
France 4 4 4 12
Sweden 4 3 0 7
Austria 4 2 4 10
South Korea 4 2 2 8
Japan 2 5 3 10
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
Italy 2 2 3 7
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Britain 1 0 3 4
Poland 1 0 1 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
China 0 5 2 7
OA Russia 0 3 8 11
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 3 3
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1