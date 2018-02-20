  1. Home
Walmart misses 4Q profit forecasts

By  Associated Press
2018/02/20 19:52

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The world's largest retailer posted revenue of $136.27 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.04 billion.

Wal-Mart expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 to $5 per share.

Wal-Mart shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2 percent. The stock has risen 51 percent in the last 12 months.

