Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm in spots;88;79;WSW;13;84%;68%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;75;63;Mostly sunny;80;64;N;5;59%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;60;48;Showers around;57;47;ENE;13;79%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;56;48;Spotty showers;52;43;S;9;78%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;42;28;Partly sunny;41;27;NE;9;75%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Mostly cloudy;31;26;NW;2;75%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;48;36;Decreasing clouds;56;42;E;5;66%;19%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;24;3;A bit of p.m. snow;21;2;W;11;91%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;89;69;Partly sunny;90;66;SSE;10;60%;3%;11

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;55;47;Showers and t-storms;58;51;SSE;6;75%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;76;67;Partly sunny;74;64;WNW;13;60%;28%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;64;50;A shower in the a.m.;65;50;NE;8;62%;59%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy, warm;100;75;A few showers;89;75;W;4;69%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;89;60;Nice with sunshine;89;61;E;7;29%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;77;Some sun, pleasant;90;78;S;7;64%;44%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;60;46;Spotty showers;54;37;N;15;60%;61%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;23;Mostly sunny;46;25;S;5;20%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;Bit of rain, snow;42;35;E;11;71%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;40;28;Low clouds;39;26;ENE;6;57%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;47;A little p.m. rain;67;48;ESE;5;68%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;82;66;Showers and t-storms;80;66;SW;5;73%;84%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;36;31;A bit of snow;36;29;NNE;8;80%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;41;28;Partly sunny, chilly;38;28;NE;7;67%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;37;30;Cloudy;41;32;ENE;10;65%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with wet snow;35;32;Bit of rain, snow;38;29;NE;5;80%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;E;9;52%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;65;A shower or t-storm;88;67;NNW;5;44%;67%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;53;34;Clearing;48;29;NW;8;34%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;75;56;A few showers;73;58;SSE;6;38%;77%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Abundant sunshine;80;63;SE;21;60%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;64;Some sun, pleasant;79;65;ENE;5;57%;34%;10

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;88;71;Mostly sunny;88;71;E;6;62%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;60;28;Much colder;32;29;NE;16;59%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;More clouds than sun;90;73;Turning cloudy;87;73;NE;7;58%;9%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;37;27;Rain/snow showers;35;27;WSW;4;72%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;72;63;Partly sunny;71;62;N;10;85%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;69;35;Showers, much colder;40;40;NNW;14;93%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;NE;9;76%;47%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;82;58;Hazy sunshine;84;59;NNW;6;51%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy and cold;18;4;Not as cold;27;11;N;7;64%;26%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;63;Hazy sun;89;67;ESE;4;53%;12%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;WNW;5;74%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;49;33;Partly sunny;46;35;S;8;83%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Periods of rain;61;40;A morning shower;56;37;N;6;47%;54%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;63;53;Mostly sunny, nice;66;49;ENE;7;57%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;78;70;A t-storm around;75;64;ESE;9;84%;69%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;77;62;A t-storm in spots;76;63;NE;6;82%;73%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;84;71;E;14;58%;13%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;19;5;Mostly cloudy;15;3;NNE;5;84%;9%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;95;76;Sunshine, pleasant;94;77;SE;8;66%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;78;64;Low clouds;71;60;E;7;79%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;81;69;Mostly sunny;83;71;ENE;7;64%;53%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;92;65;Increasing clouds;90;66;SE;6;35%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;77;54;A shower in the a.m.;77;50;N;7;59%;55%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Considerable clouds;50;43;Mostly cloudy;52;44;NE;9;79%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;WSW;7;72%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Mostly sunny;85;71;NNE;7;60%;17%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;78;61;Downpours;75;59;ENE;6;75%;95%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;An afternoon shower;59;33;Abundant sunshine;55;32;W;3;48%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny;90;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;NW;8;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;WSW;5;52%;40%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;98;70;Sunny and hot;102;74;NNE;6;11%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;37;18;A little snow;28;20;ESE;5;75%;81%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;86;74;NNE;9;58%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;90;73;SW;6;67%;74%;9

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;88;65;Hazy sunshine;90;67;SW;5;55%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;94;76;NNE;4;61%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;40;A shower or two;57;40;ENE;8;69%;79%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SW;7;80%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;78;70;Clouds and sun;77;69;S;8;72%;25%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;65;47;Mostly sunny;63;42;NE;8;52%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;49;35;Partly sunny, mist;45;34;NE;7;74%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;60;41;Partly sunny, cool;60;44;E;6;41%;28%;4

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. shower or two;86;76;Afternoon showers;87;78;S;6;75%;84%;10

Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;58;39;Partly sunny;53;27;NNE;11;43%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Turning cloudy;88;80;ENE;7;63%;9%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm around;86;74;E;6;74%;76%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;76;Mostly cloudy;92;75;E;7;62%;32%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;82;60;Mostly cloudy;81;65;E;11;44%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;ENE;4;32%;35%;8

Miami, United States;Sunshine and breezy;83;75;Spotty showers;82;74;ENE;15;64%;64%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;28;19;A snow shower;27;15;N;5;75%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;77;E;12;67%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Downpours;71;62;SSE;13;75%;77%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;40;Rain and drizzle;49;20;WNW;7;87%;54%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow shower;22;5;Cold with low clouds;14;2;WNW;6;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;91;77;Hazy sunshine;93;77;N;8;43%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;82;58;Clouds and sun, nice;85;61;NNE;11;44%;30%;11

New York, United States;Fog this morning;66;58;Partly sunny;71;45;NW;7;60%;66%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;63;48;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;ENE;6;73%;70%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;17;8;Cloudy;21;13;SE;6;86%;20%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;35;Cloudy with a shower;47;31;N;6;66%;55%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;27;19;Low clouds breaking;26;17;NNW;3;74%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with rain;44;43;Rain and drizzle;50;17;NW;13;84%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable cloudiness;84;78;A t-storm around;84;78;NNE;7;76%;66%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;72;Partly sunny;90;72;NW;7;62%;17%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;83;73;A morning shower;84;74;NE;8;70%;57%;4

Paris, France;A little rain;44;30;Partly sunny, chilly;42;27;NE;9;63%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;S;11;50%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;96;74;Mostly cloudy;91;75;S;6;54%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;NNE;11;71%;57%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;94;68;Partly sunny;92;69;E;7;38%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;36;23;Partly sunny;37;23;NE;6;50%;23%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;42;15;Mostly sunny;38;18;SSW;7;30%;6%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;67;55;Occasional rain;68;55;ENE;9;66%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;64;46;Plenty of sun;64;46;SSW;6;77%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;75;Partly sunny;87;76;E;7;66%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few flurries;35;32;Very windy;44;31;SSW;27;83%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;24;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;5;ENE;2;85%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;Showers and t-storms;93;78;WSW;5;70%;91%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;SSE;9;23%;25%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;52;37;Spotty showers;54;38;NE;5;65%;83%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with low clouds;20;8;Clouds and sun, cold;16;2;WNW;6;69%;29%;2

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;52;41;Partial sunshine;53;42;WNW;7;65%;44%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;63;A shower in spots;80;64;ENE;11;60%;45%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;80;74;A shower or two;79;73;ENE;19;73%;72%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny;79;65;NNE;6;59%;18%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;77;49;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;NE;5;36%;8%;9

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;SW;5;36%;5%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Not as warm;81;68;Partly sunny;79;68;N;9;80%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;64;34;E;5;56%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A snow shower;40;27;Cloudy and cold;41;30;N;4;49%;24%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;44;22;Some sun;39;21;NNW;5;23%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;41;Mostly cloudy;46;41;ENE;9;67%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;77;An afternoon shower;91;78;NNE;10;68%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and breezy;43;35;Spotty showers;42;36;ESE;11;82%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;80;72;A shower or two;81;70;ENE;18;67%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;25;12;A snow squall;25;13;NNE;4;65%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;72;67;Inc. clouds;76;68;NE;11;50%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;77;61;A little a.m. rain;66;61;ENE;8;75%;75%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;21;13;Rather cloudy, cold;21;12;NNE;3;62%;22%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;57;36;Overcast;49;36;NE;6;75%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;44;35;Low clouds;45;34;NNE;5;74%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;57;43;Cloudy;57;45;NNE;5;31%;18%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;71;50;Increasing clouds;70;55;NNW;5;60%;56%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;57;46;A little rain;59;46;E;5;62%;86%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;50;38;Cloudy and chilly;46;35;ENE;8;47%;69%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain;54;48;Morning rain;49;25;NNW;15;77%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;SE;9;71%;17%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;59;48;Spotty showers;58;46;S;9;70%;98%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;5;-19;Mostly cloudy, cold;9;-15;ESE;5;80%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;37;22;A little p.m. snow;34;24;N;3;55%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;37;29;A little snow;35;27;N;8;67%;86%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;85;72;A t-storm around;90;71;E;4;58%;79%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;31;20;A snow shower;25;6;NNE;5;63%;57%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;38;21;Cloudy;35;19;NE;7;68%;8%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;70;64;Sunshine and windy;71;54;SSE;25;63%;85%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;97;65;Sunshine;95;66;WSW;5;47%;6%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;48;29;Inc. clouds;50;31;ENE;2;59%;44%;3

