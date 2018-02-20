Court told actress swore at Geoffrey Rush to leave toilet

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian court documents allege that an actress who accused Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush of inappropriately touching her on a Sydney stage later swore at him when he followed her into a toilet at a party after a performance.

Rush is suing Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper in Federal Court for defamation over articles last year that he argues portray him as a pervert and sexual predator. The articles allege inappropriate behavior and touching during the Sydney Theatre Company production of "King Lear" in 2015.

Accusations in defense documents previously suppressed by the court were made public on Tuesday.

The documents allege the now 66-year-old actor touched actress Eryn Jean Norvill in a way that made her feel uncomfortable on five separate occasions during the final week of the production.