Latvian banking chief won't resign, rejects bribes report

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The head of Latvia's central bank says he will not resign following an investigation into suspected bribery and an Associated Press report on allegations that he sought bribes from a local bank.

Ilmars Rimsevics, who is also on the European Central Bank's top policymaking council, said Tuesday he had "made a decision not to step down because I am not guilty."

The AP reported Monday that the chairman of local bank Norvik, Grigory Guselnikov, says Rimsevics had asked for bribes since 2015.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Rimsevics said "my retreat would allow a man like Guselnikov to triumph."

Rimsevics was detained Saturday and released two days later on bail.