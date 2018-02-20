Norway tops Slovenia, 1st Olympic men's hockey win since '94

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Alexander Bonsaken scored 3:06 into overtime as Norway beat Slovenia 2-1 on Tuesday in the qualification round for its first Olympic men's hockey victory since 1994 on home ice in Lillehammer.

Norway is in the Olympic quarterfinals for the first time thanks to 33 saves from goaltender Lars Haugen. Tommy Kristiansen scored in regulation for Norway.

Slovenia played without forward Ziga Jeglic, who was suspended earlier in the day for doping. Captain Jan Mursak says he did not know why Jeglic was not in the lineup. He says he was "shocked" when he found out the reason and the 29-year-old's explanation that he tested positive for something in asthma medicine.

Gasper Kroselj, who beat the United States in overtime in Slovenia's opener, stopped 24 of 26 shots and thought the winning goal should not have counted. Officials reviewed the play for goaltender interference that happened a few seconds before the play, which is allowed internationally but not in the NHL, but the call on the ice stood.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org