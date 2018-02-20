Brain drain leaves Balkan nations on more uneven footing

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Marina Stevanov never doubted she would leave Serbia as soon as she earned her medical degree. Now, the 25-year-old doctor is packing her diploma, medical books and a German language dictionary for a job at an elite hospital in Austria.

Rampant unemployment, low wages, corruption and a lack of opportunity to advance careers are driving thousands of young and educated adults to emigrate from Europe's Balkan nations.

As fresh talent decamps for Western Europe, the U.S. or oil-rich Persian Gulf countries, the massive brain drain puts their struggling countries on even more uneven footing, with populations increasingly made up of people less educated or elderly.

Bosnia ranked 135th out of 137 countries for "capacity to retain talent" in a World Economic Forum report. Serbia placed 134th and Croatia at 131st.