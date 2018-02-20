Lawmakers to question Oxfam on handling of abuse scandal

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are set to question officials of two anti-poverty charities Tuesday amid concern sex predators are targeting aid organizations because of the chaotic environments in which they work.

Parliament's International Development Committee called the urgent session amid fury over Oxfam's handling of allegations that some of its staff in Haiti used prostitutes, including some who may have been minors.

Lawmakers will grill Oxfam CEO Mark Goldring and the chair of the charity's board of trustees, Caroline Thomson, about the conduct of Oxfam staff and the charity's safeguarding policies. Save the Children CEO Kevin Watkins will also face questioning.

Seven Oxfam workers were fired or resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying while they were working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.