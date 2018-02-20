AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 11 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir dazzled and twizzled their way to Olympic gold in ice dancing, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in games history. Cassie Sharpe of Canada gave her country its first medal in Olympic freestyle halfpipe skiing. And the U.S. men's hockey team beat Slovakia 5-1 in the qualification round to advance to face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Here are some highlights of Day 11 from Associated Press photographers.