Egyptian officials say resumption of Russian flights delayed

CAIRO (AP) — Cairo airport officials say the resumption of Russian flights to Egypt has been postponed until April, citing delays in reopening offices of the countries' national airlines.

The officials said on Tuesday that modern baggage-scanning equipment has been installed and Russian security men will be allowed to oversee operations in Cairo as part of the reopening of the route, initially planned for February.

Moscow banned the flights over two years ago following the deadly bombing of a Russian airliner.

Egypt's Islamic State affiliate said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015, killing all 224 people aboard and raising concerns over security at Egyptian airports.

The bombing dealt a severe blow to Egypt's tourism industry.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.