NT$658 million Power Lottery winning ticket sold in Tainan

Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The NT$658 million (US$22.57 million) winning ticket for Monday's Power Lottery was sold bya lottery store in southern Taiwan's Tainan City, Taiwan Lottery said that day.

The huge jackpot went to one winner, who purchased the ticket at the Wan Ke Lai lottery store in Tainan's Lioujia District, it said.

The winning numbers were 05, 26, 36, 12, 08 and 30, plus the special number 04.

Meanwhile, the NT$242 million Grand Lottery 6/49 jackpot was also won by one person on Monday, Taiwan Lottery said.

The individual purchased the winning ticket at the Qian HuiLai lottery store in Yunlin County's Tuku Township, it said.

The winning numbers were 07, 09, 19, 22, 36 and 49, plus the special number 29.

This was the first time the jackpots for the Power Lottery and Grand Lottery 6/49 have been won on the same day, according to Taiwan Lottery.