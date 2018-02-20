Ramaphosa tells South Africa: get some morning exercise

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is winning some fans with his habit of early morning jogs and walks in which he interacts with the public.

Ramaphosa, who took office on Feb. 15 after predecessor Jacob Zuma resigned, walked with a crowd for nearly six kilometers (3.7 miles) in the Cape Town area early Tuesday. He also jogged along the city's waterfront and stopped for selfies with passers-by during the South African power transition late last week.

After his walk, the 65-year-old president told onlookers that the exercise is a positive way to start the day and he encouraged South Africans to do the same.

Ramaphosa says people can start with short walks and increase the distance.

"In no time you won't even feel it," he says.