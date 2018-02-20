Skating coach making emotional return to South Korea

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Renowned skating coach Kim Muir is returning to South Korea with her children to cheer for clients at the Olympics.

As a 6-month-old girl, she was left on the streets of Seoul in the winter of 1974. She was later adopted and has had a successful career based in Michigan.

The 45-year-old Muir says she has lived the American dream. She plans to visit an adoption agency in Seoul as well as the Olympics.

Bobby Sanguinetti plays for the Americans at the Olympics and he is a client. He says her expertise on skating techniques is unparalleled.

___

