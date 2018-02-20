Taichung MRT Green Line enters systems integration stage

Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) Taichung MRT's Green Line is about to undertake the final integration of communications, electricity supply and engineering facilities, officials from the city's Transportation Bureau said Tuesday.

Taichung Deputy Mayor Lin Ling-san said the 16.7-km Green Line, which connects major transportation hubs and neighborhoods such as High Speed Railway Taichung City Station, Taichung City Hall and Wenxin Forest Park, is 75-percent finished.

During a recent inspection tour of the operations control center, Lin said he expects trial runs to start on the line by the end of this year and formal operations by 2020.

Bureau officials noted that the control center will be equipped with data collection and analysis capabilities, as well as a monitoring system that keeps track of train operations in real-time.

The project, which started in 2009, is budgeted to cost NT$59.3 billion (US$2 billion).