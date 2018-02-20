German man fined $258,000 for cheating at self-service till

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been fined 208,000 euros ($258,000) for cheating at a supermarket self-service till.

Munich's district court convicted the 58-year-old businessman of theft for trying to pass off 47 euros-worth of veal liver as cheaper fruit.

The man, who wasn't identified, had done the same thing three times before and also had past convictions for theft and tax evasion.

The court based the high fine on the man's monthly income of 24,000 euros. He was released from jail, where he had been held since the theft in December.

Munich court spokesman Klaus-Peter Juengst said Tuesday that the defendant didn't appeal the verdict, which was issued last month.