Pakistan: Indian troops open fire in Kashmir, killing boy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's foreign ministry says Indian troops have opened fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing an 8-year-old boy.

The ministry says Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat on Tuesday to lodge a protest over the killing.

Islamabad says the boy was killed on Monday in Jijot Bahadar village in the Khuiratta region of Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.

Pakistan claims that so far this year, Indian forces have violated the cease-fire dividing their respective sectors of Kashmir more than 335 times, killing 15 civilians and wounding 65.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Pakistan and India, two nuclear-armed neighbors, routinely trade fire in Kashmir. Both countries claim the region in its entirety and have fought two of their three wars so far over Kashmir.