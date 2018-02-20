Slovenia hockey player tests positive for doping at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — A Slovenian hockey player has become the third athlete to test positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs.

Jeglic has been suspended from the games and has been ordered to leave the athletes village within 24 hours.

Slovenia was scheduled to play Norway in men's hockey on Tuesday, but Jeglic was scratched from the team.

The 29-year-old defenseman played in all three preliminary-round games and had an assist. He has two goals and four assists in 26 games this season with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito failed a pre-competition test in Pyeongchang and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal, tested positive during the games.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org