Fighting gun violence after shooting gives teens purpose

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

More than 100 students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are heading to Florida's capital to push state lawmakers to do something about gun violence. They also plan to attend what they hope will be a massive march on Washington next month.

Their newfound activist roles don't leave a lot of time for studying, but the students say this cause is more important than academics — at least for now.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.