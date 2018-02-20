Tuesday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Women's Halfpipe
|(Start position in parentheses)
|Finals
|Run 1
1. (12) Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 94.4.
2. (11) Marie Martinod, France, 92.2.
3. (10) Brita Sigourney, United States, 89.8.
4. (9) Annalisa Drew, United States, 86.8.
5. (3) Valeriya Demidova, OA Russia, 79.0.
6. (4) Rowan Cheshire, Britain, 75.4.
7. (6) Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 74.2.
8. (5) Zhang Kexin, China, 73.0.
9. (2) Rosalind Groenewoud, Canada, 70.6.
10. (8) Ayana Onozuka, Japan, 50.8.
11. (7) Maddie Bowman, United States, 25.8.
NR. (1) Anais Caradeux, France, DNS.
|Run 2
1. (12) Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 95.8.
2. (11) Marie Martinod, France, 92.6.
3. (10) Brita Sigourney, United States, 88.6.
4. (3) Valeriya Demidova, OA Russia, 80.6.
5. (8) Ayana Onozuka, Japan, 77.2.
6. (9) Annalisa Drew, United States, 73.0.
7. (2) Rosalind Groenewoud, Canada, 67.8.
8. (6) Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 57.6.
9. (5) Zhang Kexin, China, 55.4.
10. (7) Maddie Bowman, United States, 26.4.
11. (4) Rowan Cheshire, Britain, 17.8.
|Run 3
1. (10) Brita Sigourney, United States, 91.6.
2. (9) Annalisa Drew, United States, 90.8.
3. (8) Ayana Onozuka, Japan, 82.2.
4. (3) Valeriya Demidova, OA Russia, 77.6.
5. (5) Zhang Kexin, China, 71.0.
6. (2) Rosalind Groenewoud, Canada, 66.6.
7. (12) Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 42.0.
8. (7) Maddie Bowman, United States, 27.0.
9. (11) Marie Martinod, France, 23.2.
10. (6) Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 20.4.
11. (4) Rowan Cheshire, Britain, 13.6.
|Final Ranking
1. Cassie Sharpe, Canada, (94.4; 95.8; 42.0), 95.8.
2. Marie Martinod, France (92.2; 92.6; 23.2), 92.6.
3. Brita Sigourney, United States (89.8; 88.6; 91.6), 91.6.
4. Annalisa Drew, United States (86.8; 73.0; 90.8), 90.8.
5. Ayana Onozuka, Japan (50.8; 77.2; 82.2), 82.2.
6. Valeriya Demidova, OA Russia (79.0; 80.6; 77.6), 80.6.
7. Rowan Cheshire, Britain (75.4; 17.8; 13.6), 75.4.
8. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany (74.2; 57.6; 20.4), 74.2.
9. Zhang Kexin, China (73.0; 55.4; 71.0), 73.0.
10. Rosalind Groenewoud, Canada (70.6; 67.8; 66.6), 70.6.
11. Maddie Bowman, United States (25.8; 26.4; 27.0), 27.0.
|Men's Halfpipe
|Qualifying
|(Start position in parentheses)
|Run 1
1. (13) Alex Ferreira, United States, 92.6.
2. (6) Torin Yater-Wallace, United States, 89.6.
3. (20) Byron Wells, New Zealand, 88.6.
4. (12) Kevin Rolland, France, 87.8.
5. (5) Beau-James Wells, New Zealand, 86.2.
6. (1) Thomas Krief, France, 74.4.
7. (17) Andreas Gohl, Austria, 68.6.
8. (7) Simon D'Artois, Canada, 66.6.
9. (27) Murray Buchan, Britain, 66.0.
10. (9) Aaron Blunck, United States, 63.2.
11. (4) Joel Gisler, Switzerland, 59.8.
12. (14) Rafael Kreienbuehl, Switzerland, 55.2.
13. (23) Marco Ladner, Austria, 54.2.
14. (26) Brendan Newby, Ireland, 53.8.
15. (21) Mao Bingqiang, China, 53.0.
16. (15) Nico Porteous, New Zealand, 51.2.
17. (25) Kong Xiangrui, China, 47.4.
18. (16) Pavel Chupa, OA Russia, 46.8.
19. (10) Noah Bowman, Canada, 43.0.
20. (24) Miguel Porteous, New Zealand, 40.4.
21. (11) David Wise, United States, 24.8.
22. (8) Robin Briguet, Switzerland, 23.0.
23. (18) Lukas Muellauer, Austria, 17.0.
24. (22) Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon, Britain, 10.8.
25. (2) Mike Riddle, Canada, 6.4.
26. (19) Lee Kangbok, South Korea, 5.8.
27. (3) Peter Speight, Britain, 3.8.
|Run 2
1. (9) Aaron Blunck, United States, 94.4.
2. (5) Beau-James Wells, New Zealand, 88.2.
3. (2) Mike Riddle, Canada, 82.2.
4. (11) David Wise, United States, 79.6.
5. (10) Noah Bowman, Canada, 77.2.
6. (15) Nico Porteous, New Zealand, 72.8.
7. (27) Murray Buchan, Britain, 65.4.
8. (3) Peter Speight, Britain, 64.6.
9. (18) Lukas Muellauer, Austria, 63.6.
10. (24) Miguel Porteous, New Zealand, 62.6.
11. (21) Mao Bingqiang, China, 54.6.
12. (25) Kong Xiangrui, China, 50.8.
13. (13) Alex Ferreira, United States, 43.4.
14. (20) Byron Wells, New Zealand, 42.0.
15. (7) Simon D'Artois, Canada, 40.4.
16. (23) Marco Ladner, Austria, 39.4.
17. (12) Kevin Rolland, France, 37.8.
18. (6) Torin Yater-Wallace, United States, 33.6.
19. (17) Andreas Gohl, Austria, 31.6.
20. (8) Robin Briguet, Switzerland, 29.4.
21. (16) Pavel Chupa, OA Russia, 25.8.
21. (1) Thomas Krief, France, 25.8.
23. (14) Rafael Kreienbuehl, Switzerland, 22.2.
24. (22) Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon, Britain, 15.0.
25. (26) Brendan Newby, Ireland, 13.2.
26. (19) Lee Kangbok, South Korea, 13.0.
27. (4) Joel Gisler, Switzerland, 9.8.
|Ranking
1. Aaron Blunck, United States (63.2; 94.4), 94.4 (Q).
2. Alex Ferreira, United States (92.6; 43.4), 92.6 (Q).
3. Torin Yater-Wallace, United States (89.6; 33.6), 89.6 (Q).
4. Byron Wells, New Zealand (88.6; 42.0), 88.6 (Q).
5. Beau-James Wells, New Zealand (86.2; 88.2), 88.2 (Q).
6. Kevin Rolland, France (87.8; 37.8), 87.8 (Q).
7. Mike Riddle, Canada (6.4; 82.2), 82.2 (Q).
8. David Wise, United States (24.8; 79.6), 79.6 (Q).
9. Noah Bowman, Canada (43.0; 77.2), 77.2 (Q).
10. Thomas Krief, France (74.4; 25.8), 74.4 (Q).
11. Nico Porteous, New Zealand (51.2; 72.8), 72.8 (Q).
12. Andreas Gohl, Austria (68.6; 31.6), 68.6 (Q).
13. Simon D'Artois, Canada (66.6; 40.4), 66.6.
14. Murray Buchan, Britain (66.0; 65.4), 66.0.
15. Peter Speight, Britain (3.8; 64.6), 64.6.
16. Lukas Muellauer, Austria (17.0; 63.6), 63.6.
17. Miguel Porteous, New Zealand (40.4; 62.6), 62.6.
18. Joel Gisler, Switzerland (59.8; 9.8), 59.8.
19. Rafael Kreienbuehl, Switzerland (55.2; 22.2), 55.2.
20. Mao Bingqiang, China (53.0; 54.6), 54.6.
21. Marco Ladner, Austria (54.2; 39.4), 54.2.
22. Brendan Newby, Ireland (53.8; 13.2), 53.8.
23. Kong Xiangrui, China (47.4; 50.8), 50.8.
24. Pavel Chupa, OA Russia (46.8; 25.8), 46.8.
25. Robin Briguet, Switzerland (23.0; 29.4), 29.4.
26. Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon, Britain (10.8; 15.0), 15.0.
27. Lee Kangbok, South Korea (5.8; 13.0), 13.0.