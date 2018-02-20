China Airlines uses new technology to 'shower' its airplanes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washing a car or a scooter is a common sight for most city dwellers, but washing an airplane that is often five to six stories high must be quite unimaginable for many people.

According to Taiwan’s largest airline, China Airlines, it takes 14 staff members three hours to wash a Boeing 777 airplane, which has a seating capacity of between 314 and 396 passengers, Central News Agency reported.

Currently, China Airlines uses the ECOSHINE aircraft cleaning system for ‘showering’ its 86 airplanes. The system was purchased in 2017 from the French company UUDS Group.

The airline said the system had greatly helped reduce the consumption of water and manpower in washing its aircraft.

For example, washing a wide-body airplane traditionally consumes 10 tons of water. However, with the system it only needs 150 litters of water, reducing over 66 percent of water consumption, according to the airline.

In addition, the system also helped economize on time spent annually by staff washing the aircraft by 40 percent, the airline told the CNA.

The airline added that an airplane used to take a shower once a month, but the system now would allow staff members to clean specific areas of the plane, thus rendering flexibility to the cleaning work.