All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 59 39 17 3 81 211 159 Boston 57 36 13 8 80 188 140 Toronto 61 36 20 5 77 204 172 Washington 59 34 18 7 75 185 176 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 New Jersey 59 31 20 8 70 180 181 Philadelphia 59 30 19 10 70 178 172 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 N.Y. Islanders 61 29 26 6 64 203 219 Columbus 59 29 25 5 63 157 169 N.Y. Rangers 60 27 28 5 59 173 191 Florida 56 26 24 6 58 166 185 Detroit 58 24 25 9 57 155 174 Montreal 58 22 29 7 51 149 185 Ottawa 58 21 28 9 51 158 204 Buffalo 60 17 32 11 45 143 198 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 59 39 16 4 82 202 160 Nashville 58 35 14 9 79 182 152 Winnipeg 59 35 15 9 79 196 157 Dallas 59 34 21 4 72 179 157 San Jose 59 32 19 8 72 175 161 St. Louis 60 34 22 4 72 171 153 Minnesota 59 32 20 7 71 177 169 Anaheim 61 30 20 11 71 169 170 Los Angeles 59 32 22 5 69 170 146 Calgary 60 30 21 9 69 169 175 Colorado 58 31 23 4 66 179 173 Chicago 60 25 27 8 58 170 173 Edmonton 58 24 30 4 52 162 191 Vancouver 59 23 30 6 52 157 189 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Edmonton 4, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Carolina 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Winnipeg 7, Florida 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 2

Monday's Games

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 2, Calgary 1, OT

Nashville 5, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.