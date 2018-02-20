Stroll along Maoao Bay in northeastern Taiwan to taste the special agar hotpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—People have one more reason to visit Maoao (卯澳), a peaceful fishing village located on a hilly terrain behind a sea bay on Taiwan’s northeastern coast, besides its stunning beautiful bay views and the cultural heritage of the century-old stone houses—the agar hotpot.

The Maoao bay is blessed with rich marine life, and the locals have depended on the bay to harvest agar from nature and cultured the varicolored abalone (Haliotis diversicolor).

Agar is the most valuable seaweed along the coast of northeastern Taiwan as it is rich in gelatin, dietary fiber, vitamins good for human health such as vitamins B1, B2, A and E, as well as iodine.

Hsiao Mei-nu (蕭美女), the manager of a local cafe (卯澳海洋驛站), said that the soup of the agar hotpot is made from cooking local agar for a long time, and the hotpot dishes include fresh vegetables, locally cultured varicolored abalone and freshly caught seafood such as squids.

She said that after enjoying the delicious and nutritious hotpot, visitors are recommended to take a walk along the bay and around the community to appreciate the painting on the sea wall jointly created by French cartoonist Benjamin Frand and Taiwanese illustrator Ho Hsueh-yi (何學儀) and the relics of the old stone houses or simply enjoy the peacefulness of the quiet fishing village.

The Maoao community (Fulian Village) is located near the northeastern most tip of Taiwan and can be reached by coastal highway Provincial Highway No. 2

Visitors can also take a train to Fulong, rent a bike and take the Old Cao- ling Trail Circle-Line Bikeway (舊草嶺環狀線自行車道) to ride to the Maoao fishing village.

The Maoao bay (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

(photo from卯澳海洋驛站Facebook page)

Product of local agar (photo from卯澳海洋驛站Facebook page)

The agar hotpot (photo from卯澳海洋驛站Facebook page)

The agar hotpot (photo from卯澳海洋驛站Facebook page)

The painting on the sea wall (photo from卯澳海洋驛站Facebook page)

Relics of a local stone house (photo from Flickr)

(photo from卯澳海洋驛站Facebook page)