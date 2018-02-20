Marchand scores in OT to lift Bruins over Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his 22nd goal 3:36 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

After a turnover by defenseman TJ Brodie deep in the Flames end, Riley Nash sprung Marchand on a breakaway and he slipped the puck through the pads of rookie goaltender David Rittich.

David Pastrnak also scored for Boston (36-13-8), which moved within one point of Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. The Bruins, who are 12-1-2 in their last 15 road games, have two games in hand on the Lightning.

Boston has lost only three times in regulation in the last 28 games (21-3-4). Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames (30-21-9), who fell to 1-3-4 in their last eight home games. They began the day one point out of third place in the Pacific Division.

CAPITALS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 35th goal and Washington reclaimed the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with a win over Buffalo.

John Carlson had a goal and assist and Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots in a game the Capitals led 2-0 after two periods.

Evgeny Kuznetsov sealed the victory by scoring into an open net with 26 seconds remaining. Washington completed a 2-1-1 road trip and bounced back from a 7-1 loss at Chicago on Saturday.

Washington improved to 34-18-7 for 75 points, one ahead of idle Pittsburgh.

Kyle Okposo and Evander Kane scored late for the Sabres, who dropped to 2-7-1 in their past 10 home games.

WILD 5, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Cullen and Tyler Ennis scored in Minnesota's three-goal second period against New York.

Jason Zucker added two goals and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, who have earned at least one point in six of their past seven games (4-1-2). Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots.

Ross Johnston, Anders Lee and Tanner Fritz scored for the Islanders. Jaroslav Halak, coming off a 50-save shutout against the Rangers on Thursday night, finished with 27 stops.

KINGS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Torrey Mitchell and Andy Andreoff scored during Los Angeles' dominant first period against Chicago.

Dion Phaneuf added his second goal in three games since joining Los Angeles in a trade with Ottawa, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves in the Kings' second straight win since a three-game slide. Los Angeles (32-22-5) also improved to 3-3 on its seven-game trip as it fights for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Last-place Chicago looked awful for most of the night during its ninth loss in 10 games, and Quick turned away a possible comeback early in the third. Anton Forsberg made 29 stops for the Blackhawks (25-27-8), and Patrick Sharp snapped an 11-game scoring drought with his seventh goal of the season.

It was the first game at the United Center since the Blackhawks banned four fans from their home games for directing a racist taunt toward Washington's Devante Smith-Pelly. The team also apologized to the forward and the Capitals.

PREDATORS 5, SENATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice to reach 20 goals this season, and Nashville beat Ottawa.

Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville, which ended a two-game skid and tied Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division.

The Predators recorded two power-play goals and scored on the man advantage in their second straight game after going six games without converting on the power play.

Pekka Rinne made 36 saves to earn his 30th win of the season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Max McCormick scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Predators improved to 12-3-3 in their last 18 games.

