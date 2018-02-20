Underpaid Venezuelans skipping out on work to make ends meet

In this Feb. 7, 2018, commuters wait for public transportation in Caracas, Venezuela. Workers struggle getting to their jobs because the buses are ful
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — On many days, Ramon Medina has no choice but to skip work to make ends meet.
Like around half of Venezuelans, he earns the minimum wage — about $3 a month — so whenever his cellphone buzzes with a tip, he sneaks away from his job as a hospital orderly for the chance of taking home a government-supplied food bag on which he depends to feed his family.
On any given day, he estimates a third of his co-workers at Vargas Hospital are also stepping out for a side job or spending hours in line to buy goods. That leaves few back in the hospital caring for sick patients, he said.
Along with four-digit inflation, shortages and a recession, Venezuela's economy is being ravaged by a new scourge: mass absenteeism.