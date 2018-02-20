Taiwan government to allocate NT$21 million for reconstruction of private properties damaged by Hualien quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from the Legislative Yuan visited Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Monday and said the government had allocated a budget of NT$21 million for reconstruction and repair of private buildings damaged by the earthquake that wrecked havoc in the city on February 6.

The magnitude-6.0 quake took place near midnight and claimed 17 lives, including eight foreigners. In addition, 285 people were injured, by the quake, and 493 people were temporarily or permanently displaced.

Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶), convener of a committee set up by the central government for the relief and recovery of the Hualien earthquake, said after visits to collapsed or damaged buildings and bridges that the government had approved a budget of NT$21 million for aiding in rebuilding or repairing private properties damaged during the earthquake.

Chen added that the budget would also be applied to efforts such as molding policies on reconstruction after the disaster, providing consultation and finance, and offering evaluation on the safety of existing building structures or on rebuilding plans.

The county government should soon assemble a group of professionals in an effort to help residents with their recovery from the disaster, said Chen.

The convener also promised that the central government would appropriate the budget necessary for rebuilding the infrastructure as soon as the county government finished evaluating the damages and applies for financial help.

The damage evaluation of the infrastructure should include schools in the affected areas, according to the committee. “If elementary schools are found damaged during the earthquake, the county government should come up with plans to relocate pupils as the new school term is about to begin,” said Chen after visiting two elementary schools on the same day.

In terms of reviving the business of tourism and other industries in the city, Chen promised that the central and local governments would work together on the issue.

Chen also urged the public to continue traveling to Hualien as a way to give local businesses support and encouragement.

Chen Mei-ling and other officials from the Legislative Yuan and Hualien County government visited Hualien in eastern Taiwan on February 19 for the recovery work of the Hualien quake (Photo courtesy of the Legislative Yuan)