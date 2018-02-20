  1. Home
North Korea may co-host Asian Winter Games with South Korea

What's the probability of this happening in 2021?

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/20 12:45

(By Associated Press)

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- According to Yonhap News Agency, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chang Ung said earlier today that it is "possible" for the two Koreas to jointly hold the 2021 Asian Winter Games.

Chang mentioned that if that happens, the Masikryong Ski Resort on the outskirts of the North's eastern city of Wonsan could be used as one of the competition venues for 2021 Asian Winter Games.

Chang made the remarks after provincial governor Choi Moon-soon of South Korea's Gangwon Province said on Feb 17 that he is considering a proposal to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games with North Korea to strengthen ties between two Koreas. 

Choi’s proposal may be inspired by the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as two Koreas had a unified Korean women’s hockey team and combined cheerleading squad this year. Gangwon Province is a sub-host city of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

However, the host city for the 2021 Asian Winter Games has not been decided yet.
