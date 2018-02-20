BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Huracan 2, Rosario Central 3
|Friday's Matches
Racing Club 3, Lanus 1
Estudiantes 2, Santa Fe 0
|Saturday's Matches
Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 2
San Lorenzo 1, Newell's 0
Argentinos Jrs 2, Atletico Tucuman 2
Temperley 0, Independiente 0
|Sunday's Matches
Rosario Central 5, Olimpo 0
San Martin 1, Talleres 1
Arsenal 1, Huracan 1
River Plate 2, Godoy Cruz 2
|Monday's Matches
Banfield 0, Boca Juniors 1
Tigre 1, Defensa y Justicia 1
Patronato Parana 3, CA Chacarita Juniors 0