By  Associated Press
2018/02/20 08:46
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan 2, Rosario Central 3

Friday's Matches

Racing Club 3, Lanus 1

Estudiantes 2, Santa Fe 0

Saturday's Matches

Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 2

San Lorenzo 1, Newell's 0

Argentinos Jrs 2, Atletico Tucuman 2

Temperley 0, Independiente 0

Sunday's Matches

Rosario Central 5, Olimpo 0

San Martin 1, Talleres 1

Arsenal 1, Huracan 1

River Plate 2, Godoy Cruz 2

Monday's Matches

Banfield 0, Boca Juniors 1

Tigre 1, Defensa y Justicia 1

Patronato Parana 3, CA Chacarita Juniors 0