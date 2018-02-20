2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 1 of 5 medal events for Feb. 20
|Through 65 of 69 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|11
|9
|8
|28
|Germany
|10
|6
|4
|20
|Canada
|7
|5
|6
|18
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|2
|13
|United States
|5
|3
|3
|11
|France
|4
|3
|4
|11
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Austria
|4
|2
|4
|10
|South Korea
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Japan
|2
|5
|3
|10
|Switzerland
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|China
|0
|5
|2
|7
|OA Russia
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1