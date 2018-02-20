KFC forced to close stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland 

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- Famous fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken(KFC) was forced to close over 600 of its 900 locations because of a shortage of chicken in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

While KFC is famous for its finger-licking chicken, many customers were disgruntled when they were told there was no chicken at the counter. Some restaurants are operating on a limited menu or shortened hours. KFC remains unclear when all restaurants will be open.

According to BBC News, the fast-food chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, which blamed the delay and incomplete deliveries on operational issues. Kentucky Fried Chicken is owned by Yum! Brands, a Kentucky-based company that also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

"The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants," KFC said on Twitter.