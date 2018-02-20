Introducing the one-day pass issued by Taipei Children’s Amusement Park throughout 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) has launched a one-day pass starting February 14. Visitors can use the one-day pass to access No. 1-13 rides for unlimited times at the amusement park during the day of visit. The special ticket will be made available throughout 2018.

The issuance of the special ticket was inspired by the introduction of the Lunar New Year admission package consisting of offers by TCAP, Taipei Astronomical Museum, and National Taiwan Science Education Center, which has gained unexpected popularity over the past few weeks, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said.

During holidays – as well as summer and winter breaks – the one-day pass for the general public is priced at NT$180 (individuals aged 12 or older); the concessionary pass is NT$150 (individuals aged 2 to 12), according to the TRTC. Further discounts will be implemented on weekdays, with the former reduced to NT$120 and the latter down to NT$100, the TRTC said.



The TRTC advised the public to make the most out of their visit at the facility by downloading the TCAP (“兒童新樂園”) app. The “booking in advance” option of the software will save them much time lining up for the rides.



To download of the app, visit Google Play on Android or App Store on iOS system. The app is also accessible by scanning the QR code on the TCAP website (Chinese).



For further inquiries, please call the 24-hour hotline (02) 218-12345 or visit the website of the TRTC (Chinese).

(photo courtesy of the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation)