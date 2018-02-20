Another wardrobe malfunction at Pyeongchang Olympics

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- French ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the ice dance short dance team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics yesterday (Feb 19).

The unfortunate scenario occurred at the beginning of their routine when her partner Guillaume Cizeron slipped his hand behind Papadakis’ neck less than 10 seconds into their routine. Papadakis was wearing a halter top and Cizeron’s hand accidentally clipped the clasp that held it together. The hook on her green-and-yellow outfit slipped off, causing it to fall down and her nipple to pop out.

Papadakis kept her cool and handled the problem in the best way possible. She reattached the hook before continuing her routine.

After her routine, she said that “It was my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics. It happened in the first few seconds of the routine. I told myself I didn’t have a choice; I have to keep going.” She finished second with a score of 81.93.

It was the second wardrobe malfunction during the skating program at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. American-born ice dancer Yura Min, competing for South Korea, had the back of her costume come unclasped during her short program with partner Alex Gamelin in the team competition on Feb 11.