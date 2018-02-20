WORLD SPORTS at 0015 GMT

TOP STORIES:

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City's pursuit of a quadruple ends when it is surprisingly eliminated from the FA Cup by losing at third-division Wigan 1-0. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— SOC--MAN CITY-AGUERO— Aguero involved in clash with Wigan fan after City's defeat. SENT: 220 words, photos.

BERLIN — Eintracht Frankfurt comes from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 as its fans vent their fury in the first of five contentious Monday night games to be played in the Bundesliga. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 530 words.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Getafe keeps momentum in Spain, defeats Celta Vigo 3-0. SENT: 220 words.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Immobile ends drought with 2 goals to help Lazio beat Verona. SENT: 270 words, photos.

LIVERPOOL, England — A former English youth soccer coach is jailed for 30 years for abusing 12 young footballers after the judge calls him the "devil incarnate." SENT: 200 words, photo.

LONDON — Assuming the captaincy from John Terry with Chelsea as English Premier League champion should have been a smooth transition for Gary Cahill. But this is a club where triumphs are often followed by turbulence, where managers are cast aside with regularity, and the captain is often left trying to maintain a sense of serenity in public. By Rob Harris. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— SOC--WEST BROM-TAXI TROUBLE — Spanish police clear West Brom players accused of taxi theft. SENT: 120 words, photo.

— TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS — Kasatkina slows Radwanska comeback in Dubai first round. SENT: 300 words, photos.

