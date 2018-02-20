Slow Sunday in Olympic ratings; another wardrobe malfunction

NEW YORK (AP) — Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

RATINGS: It was a comparatively slow Sunday for Olympic content, with an average of 18.2 million watching on NBC, NBCSN or through streaming services in prime time. That's down 15 percent from Sochi four years ago; the NBC-only telecast was down 23 percent. Saturday was the least-watched night of the Olympics so far, with 16.1 million viewers on NBC, NBCSN and streaming services, although that was down only 6 percent from Sochi. Viewership has largely exceeded expectations for the first half of the Olympics, but interest tends to dwindle in the second week.

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION: The Olympics already have had more wardrobe malfunctions than a Super Bowl halftime show. You could see a replay of ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis ' routine on NBC's website on Monday, but only to a point. The French skater suffered a wardrobe malfunction on live TV late Sunday, when her costume top became unhooked, briefly exposing her left breast. She and partner Guillaume Cizeron directed much of their energy during the routine to trying to keep her outfit from flying open. In showing replays, NBC blurred out portions of the routine where Papadakis was more visible than she wanted to be.

LAST LAUGH: NBC baffled some viewers Sunday by showing extended coverage of meaningless training runs by downhill skiers. The Nielsen company gave a window into NBC's thinking: The night's viewership peaked at 20.7 million when America's skiing sweethearts, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, were on the mountain.

