|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|59
|39
|17
|3
|81
|211
|159
|Boston
|56
|35
|13
|8
|78
|186
|139
|Toronto
|61
|36
|20
|5
|77
|204
|172
|Washington
|59
|34
|18
|7
|75
|185
|176
|Pittsburgh
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|195
|180
|New Jersey
|59
|31
|20
|8
|70
|180
|181
|Philadelphia
|59
|30
|19
|10
|70
|178
|172
|Carolina
|60
|27
|23
|10
|64
|162
|180
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|203
|219
|Columbus
|59
|29
|25
|5
|63
|157
|169
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|27
|28
|5
|59
|173
|191
|Florida
|56
|26
|24
|6
|58
|166
|185
|Detroit
|58
|24
|25
|9
|57
|155
|174
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|27
|9
|51
|156
|199
|Montreal
|58
|22
|29
|7
|51
|149
|185
|Buffalo
|60
|17
|32
|11
|45
|143
|198
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|58
|39
|15
|4
|82
|202
|158
|Winnipeg
|59
|35
|15
|9
|79
|196
|157
|Nashville
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|177
|150
|Dallas
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|179
|157
|San Jose
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|175
|161
|St. Louis
|60
|34
|22
|4
|72
|171
|153
|Minnesota
|59
|32
|20
|7
|71
|177
|169
|Anaheim
|60
|29
|20
|11
|69
|167
|170
|Calgary
|59
|30
|21
|8
|68
|168
|173
|Los Angeles
|58
|31
|22
|5
|67
|167
|145
|Colorado
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|179
|173
|Chicago
|59
|25
|26
|8
|58
|169
|170
|Edmonton
|58
|24
|30
|4
|52
|162
|191
|Vancouver
|59
|23
|30
|6
|52
|157
|189
|Arizona
|59
|17
|32
|10
|44
|143
|197
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Edmonton 4, Colorado 2
New Jersey 3, Carolina 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Winnipeg 7, Florida 2
San Jose 5, Dallas 2
|Monday's Games
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington 3, Buffalo 2
Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.