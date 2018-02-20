BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Cardiff 2, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Derby 0
|Saturday's Matches
Fulham 2, Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 0, Brentford 2
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 0
QPR 2, Bolton 0
Burton Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 0, Millwall 1
Preston 1, Wolverhampton 1
|Sunday's Matches
Norwich 1, Ipswich 1
Leeds 2, Bristol City 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Charlton 1, Bradford 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Shrewsbury 2
Wigan 0, Blackpool 2
Portsmouth 1, Blackburn 2
Plymouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 2
Peterborough 2, Scunthorpe 2
Rotherham 3, Oxford United 1
Northampton 1, Gillingham 2
Bury 0, Southend 0
Walsall 4, Doncaster 2
Bristol Rovers 3, Rochdale 2
Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
|Saturday's Matches
Oxford United 0, Plymouth 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Bradford vs. Wigan
Shrewsbury 0, Rotherham 1
Southend 3, Portsmouth 1
Doncaster 3, Fleetwood Town 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Charlton 2
Scunthorpe 2, Northampton 2
|Sunday's Match
Blackpool 1, Peterborough 1
|Monday's Match
Blackburn 2, Bury 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Yeovil 2, Barnet 0
Lincoln City 1, Cheltenham 0
Port Vale vs. Exeter
Mansfield Town 5, Newport County 0
Wycombe 3, Swindon 2
Luton Town 4, Crawley Town 1
Chesterfield 2, Cambridge United 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Crewe 0
Notts County 2, Carlisle 1
Forest Green Rovers 3, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Coventry 1
|Saturday's Matches
Newport County 0, Notts County 0
Morecambe 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Swindon 3, Port Vale 2
Stevenage 4, Yeovil 1
Cheltenham 0, Wycombe 2
Carlisle 2, Chesterfield 0
Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 1
Coventry vs. Luton Town
Crawley Town 3, Lincoln City 1
Crewe 1, Colchester 0
Barnet 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter 0, Mansfield Town 1
|Friday's Matches
Leicester 1, Sheffield United 0
Chelsea 4, Hull 0
|Saturday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 0
West Brom 1, Southampton 2
Brighton 3, Coventry 1
Huddersfield 0, Man United 2
|Sunday's Match
Rochdale 2, Tottenham 2
|Monday's Match
Wigan 1, Man City 0